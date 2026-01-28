Van Hollen: Mayors, Governors Need to Consent Before ICE, CBP Enter ‘In These Big Numbers’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) discussed changes to make to ICE around the DHS funding bill and, for one change, said that “We need to make sure, in my view, that mayors and governors of states provide consent before ICE or Border Patrol come into their cities and states in these big numbers.”

Van Hollen said, “[W]ith respect to reforms, they fall into a couple buckets: One is accountability. We talked a little bit about that. In terms of reining in ICE, I think they should have a warrant before they engage in arrests. We need to make sure, in my view, that mayors and governors of states provide consent before ICE or Border Patrol come into their cities and states in these big numbers. ICE — the number of people ICE — in ICE now, it’s bigger than the armies of many countries.”

He continued, “And then there are other things we need to do, get rid of the masks, make sure people have body cameras. There are other things that are — should be on the table. So, we should just take a little time and get that right.”

