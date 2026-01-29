Krasner on Fetterman’s Criticism of ICE Comments: ‘There Are Some Things Going On’ Where He Struggles to ‘Keep Track of What He’s Doing’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) responded to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) criticizing Krasner for some of his comments on ICE potentially inciting violence by saying that “He sold out to the Republicans a long time ago, to the extent he even can keep track of what he’s doing. Sadly, there are some things going on with him.”

Krasner said, “John Fetterman is the favorite Senator of Donald Trump, the favorite Democratic Senator of Donald Trump. He said that repeatedly. And that’s because John Fetterman has completely sold out the principles on which he ran for office. I voted for John Fetterman, but what he’s been doing, for quite some time, for whatever reason, and we all know there may be a few reasons, is completely unacceptable for anyone who actually believes in democracy and who actually believes in the rule of law.”

He added, “We all know what happened during that era. There were people talking like him, who constantly said, well, Mr. Hitler has agreed to something. We have a piece of paper. Well, let’s give him a little bit of this land, he won’t take the rest. They were called appeasers, and they were completely wrong.”

Krasner further stated, “Sen. Fetterman, first of all, is not a real Democrat. He sold out to the Republicans a long time ago, to the extent he even can keep track of what he’s doing. Sadly, there are some things going on with him. So he’s not a moderate Democrat.”

