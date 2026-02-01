Deputy AG Blanche: Lawmakers Can Review Epstein Unredacted Materials, ‘Our Doors Are Open’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Department of Justice’s doors were open to lawmakers who want to review the “unreacted materials” in the Epstein files.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Will more documents be released?”

Blanche said, “There is a small number of documents, as I said on Friday, that are waiting for a judge to say we are allowed to release because of a protective order, but they’re this. This review is over. I mean, we reviewed over 6 million pieces of paper, thousands of videos, thousands, tens of thousands of images, and which is what the statute required us to do. You know, it’s interesting: leadership on the Hill. Congressman Massie and Senator Schumer are quick to complain. There is no way they have spent any time looking at the materials we produce, because I know the materials we produced. We produced them on Friday, and by Saturday, they are already complaining about what we did.”

He added, “Apparently, Massie and others wrote a letter to come and review the unreacted materials. I didn’t get that letter, yet they leaked of the press before they actually sent it to me, but yeah, that’s absolutely totally fine. We have nothing to hide. We have nothing to hide. We never did, and our doors are open if they want to come review any of the materials that we produced.”

