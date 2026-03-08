A disturbed man bled to death after apparently cutting off his own penis and mutilating other parts of his body in the dead of night Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.

Police received a call about a man harming himself near the Convention Center around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, where a witness said the unidentified man “cut his penis off and bled to death,” KTLA and other news outlets reported over the weekend.

Police said the man also sliced his throat, stabbed himself with a “sharp instrument” and attempted to cut off his arm, according to TMZ’s account of the incident.

The witness also said that the man had taken off his clothing and was walking toward a 7-Eleven convenience store when he collapsed onto the sidewalk near the intersection of Figueroa Street and Pico Boulevard, the Mint reported.

First responders pronounced the man, who appeared to be in his 40s, dead on the scene, according to news reports.

His bloody clothing was reportedly located a short distance from where his mutilated body was found.

Police set up a white tent at the scene to cover the lifeless body of the man, whose identity remains unknown.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is expected to determine the man’s identity and could determine whether drugs were a motivating factor in the incident.

