House Dem Whip: Noem Should Be Impeached for Prejudging Good’s ‘Murder’

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) argued that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem should be impeached because “She named Renee Good a domestic terrorist, within hours, without investigation,” and one condition for Democrats on DHS funding is “real, independent investigations into the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.”

While discussing funding DHS, [relevant remarks begin around 3:50] Clark said requiring judicial warrants would be a bottom line for Democrats, “And removing masks, wearing ID badges, stop storming houses of worship and hospitals and schools. And we want real, independent investigations into the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.”

After that, the discussion turned to the push to impeach Noem, and Clark said, “The grounds would be that she has allowed a part of DHS to let down the American people, to not focus on their security, but to allow ICE to become a tool of political retribution for this president. She named Renee Good a domestic terrorist, within hours, without investigation, and is still refusing to do an investigation. The list of things that Kristi Noem has done to threaten the security of the American people is lengthy. And we are proceeding. We are going to be the voice of the American people in Congress who are demanding accountability. We are going to build our case. We will continue to hold town halls, investigative hearings. We will be listening and collecting evidence. And, together with the American people, we will hold Kristi Noem and the GOP accountable for the abuses of this lawless administration.”

