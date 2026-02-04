Blackmail: Sen. Tillis Demands Trump Interfere in DOJ Investigation into Jerome Powell or He Won’t Vote to Confirm Warsh

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

Marlow said, “He said he’s going to block Warsh…unless the DOJ drops its investigation into Jerome Powell. And that’s essentially asking Trump to politically interfere with a Department of Justice investigation in order to smooth out the nomination process.”

