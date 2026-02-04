Krishnamoorthi: Warrantless Arrests ‘Unacceptable’, May Have Been Acceptable ‘At One Time’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discussed DHS funding and stated that arrests without warrants “are unacceptable.” He added that “At one time, perhaps, with an agency that you could trust, with people who actually abided by the law, some other manner of arrest might have been acceptable.”

Krishnamoorthi said, “[W]arrantless arrests are unacceptable. At one time, perhaps, with an agency that you could trust, with people who actually abided by the law, some other manner of arrest might have been acceptable. But now, I am talking to people — I’m a non-white person, as you can tell — I talk to people every day who are U.S. citizens who basically fear being detained, and that is something that’s completely wrong, it’s against the Constitution, and it’s happening right now with CBP and ICE, who are just picking up people without warrants.”

Earlier, he stated that ending masking of agents, requiring body cameras, third-party probes into the use of force, and “you can’t have roving gangs of ICE agents or CBP agents in cities going after U.S. citizens or anybody in the way that they have so far.”

