Ty Cobb: Trump Intends to Interfere with the Midterms

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb claimed President Donald Trump intended to interfere with the midterm elections.

Host Erin Burnett said, “Trump has said repeatedly that he wants to nationalize elections. He just said it again there. I mean, earlier today, the White House press secretary, Caroline Leavitt, said, oh, you know, it was not really nationalizing. He was referring to, you know, legislation that would require people to prove they’re U.S. citizens when they register to vote. And that’s what it’s about. But he keeps talking about it explicitly. What do you think this is about?

Cobb said, “Well, I think this is about precisely what he said, nationalizing the elections. He wants control. He doesn’t have control because the Constitution makes clear that elections and the manner in which they’re conducted, and the rules that apply, and the way that votes are counted and reported are all within the state province. They have nothing to do with the federal government. So, you know, I think this is basically to desensitize America, get them prepared for interference that he intends in the midterms and certainly in 2028. And to try to tamp down the uproar that would typically come along with that if and when he does it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN