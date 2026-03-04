Timothy Parsons, a longtime staffer with the Department of Justice, has been arrested on charges of child pornography.

Multiple sources confirmed the arrest to CBS News, noting that the FBI searched Parsons’ home in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday for potential child pornographic material:

An FBI agent alleged Parsons answered questions from investigators and acknowledged receiving a message with child sex abuse material from another person in February 2019. According to an FBI affidavit, Parsons received multiple videos and two images with child abuse material. The affidavit said Parsons told investigators that he had deleted those messages.

Parsons allegedly said, “That is so hot” in response to a sexually charged image.

A Justice Department spokesperson said that Parsons has been placed on leave as the investigation unfolds.

“The employee is on leave and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with standard procedure. While we cannot comment on personnel matters, we hold all of our employees to the highest standards of ethical conduct at all times,” said the statement.

Investigators uncovered Parsons’ alleged crimes while handling the case of former child psychotherapist Victor Blythe.

“The court filings said the images sent to Parsons were sent by a suspected child exploiter whose case matches details of Blythe’s 2025 criminal case,” noted CBS News.

According to the FBI affidavit, agents also seized several devices belonging to Parsons when searching his residence.

“The FBI executed the warrants at (Parson’s) Bethesda residence and seized several devices belonging to Parsons, who lives there by himself and was alone in the residence when the FBI arrived,” it said. “Investigators conducted an onsite preview of Parson’s devices and identified no (child abuse material). A full forensic examination of the devices consistent with the search warrant is pending.”

Parsons is scheduled to appear in court on Friday and has not yet entered a plea.