Whoopi Goldberg Defends Bill Clinton After He Testified He Had ‘No Idea’ About Epstein’s Crimes

ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg wasted no time to defend former President Bill Clinton after he testified to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that he had “no idea” about the crimes Jeffrey Epstein had committed despite his close ties to the deceased pedophile.

“You know, say what you want about the Clintons. Have any of the women or has anything in those emails pointed to them as being guilty or having anything to do other than knowing?” Goldberg said on Tuesday while her co-hosts highlighted myriad photos between Bill Clinton, Epstein, and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Goldberg doubled down, saying “But my question is, has he been accused by any of the accusers?”

“Has any of the women come out and said, ‘This is what Bill Clinton did’?” Goldberg continued. The Epstein files don’t include credible accusations from abused women against President Donald Trump, a point Whoopi Goldberg didn’t bother mentioning.

Bill Clinton was a guest on The View on June 5, 2025 along with author James Patterson, promoting their latest book.

Just how close both Bill and Hillary Clinton’s connections to Epstein and Maxwell has been revealed thanks to the House oversight committee’s investigation.

“Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed that she met Jeffrey Epstein-associate Ghislaine Maxwell “on a few occasions” despite widespread reporting that Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding and played a substantial role in the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), one of President Bill Clinton’s signature post-White House endeavors,” Breitbart’s Sean Moran noted last week.

