The military operation against Iran has entered its fourth day on Tuesday, with missiles and rockets traded by combatants overnight, and Israel announcing the commencement of a land invasion of Lebanon to deny strategic areas to Hezbollah.

****

**Tuesday’s live updates below. All updates in Eastern time**

— 05:40 AM: Farage thinks of the future

While much of the focus is presently on the immediate urgency of military operations, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has a weather eye on what comes next, which decades of experience in Europe suggests an inevitability of a migrant crisis. Britain can’t take any more migrants, Farage warned — we “simply can’t”, he said — saying instead the focus should be on ensuring Persia is a place that makes the Iranian diaspora worldwide want to go home to rebuild.

Farage said of the many “wonderful Persian people” he’d met, “many” would “love to go back to their home country, but away from the barbarity of this regime”. Read more here.

Trump’s Iran strikes have triggered something of a political crisis in the United Kingdom as weak and unpopular Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer initially refused to allow the country to get involved, only to later relent under specific circumstances and while decrying the U.S. strikes as illegal and badly thought-through.

President Trump has expressed his despair at Britain, which until the Starmer era was traditionally America’s most staunch ally, for it having turned its back on Washington. Yesterday, Trump said he is “very disappointed”, and has gone further today, lamenting “I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK. We love the UK.”

Trump suggested this change was down to the UK’s ruling Labour party trying to appease the many Muslim voters in the country it once took the votes from, but who are now deserting it for more obviously Islamist, foreign-interest political parties. We wrote about that last week, you can read more on these demographic-political changes here.

President Trump reflected of Britain: “It’s also not such a recognisable country… London is a very different place, with a terrible mayor. You have a terrible mayor there, some terrible people. But it’s a very different place.”

Breitbart London’s Simon Kent has written about Trump’s latest remarks and you can read them here.

— 05:00 AM: Israel announces it is moving into Lebanon

Hezbollah has joined “the campaign of the Iranian terror regime”, Israel has said this morning, amid barrages of rockets against communities in the Galilee region and elsewhere. The IDF will roll into Lebanon and take strategic sites to deny them to Hezbollah, said defence minister Israel Katz.

Katz said terror organisation Hezbollah would “pay a heavy price” for firing rockets. Read more about this expansion of the conflict in the Middle East in our full report at Breitbart News.

— Tuesday — 02:15 AM: U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States has a “virtually unlimited supply” of “medium and upper medium grade” munitions. President Trump said that such weapons could be used to fight wars “forever”. He said that the United States is currently “not where we want to be” in terms of the “highest end” munitions, which he criticised former President Joe Biden for having given much of the “super high end” weapons away to Ukraine and others, without “bothering to replace” them.

“Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so. The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

For earlier livewire updates from Monday please click here