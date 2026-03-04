Lou Holtz, Legendary Notre Dame Head Coach, Dies at 89

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led Notre Dame to their last national championship, has died.

He was 89 years old.

Holtz entered hospice care earlier this year but remained in high spirits as he entered the final phase of his life. A life that certainly left its mark on the world of college football, as Holtz first gained national prominence guiding the Arkansas Razorbacks to an 11-1 record and a thrilling bowl victory over Oklahoma.

While Holtz would have his greatest moment by winning a national championship at Notre Dame in 1988, he would amass a record of dominance in his 40 years as a head coach. In all, Holtz would spend 32 of his 40 years in coaching in college football. During that time, he would win national championships and conference championships at William & Mary, NC State, and Arkansas.

He also won two Bear Bryant Awards andthe Eddie Robinson Award as national coach of the year.

Holtz amassed an overall record of 249-132-7, with 100 of those victories coming at Notre Dame, where he won more than at any of his other coaching stops.

The longtime coach eventually finished up at South Carolina, where he retired in 2004. While Holtz would no longer patrol the sidelines, he remained a forceful part of the college football discussion as an analyst for ESPN from 2005-2015.

Holtz has devoted time to his passions away from football in recent years as well.

In 2020, he became a vocal advocate for President Trump and remained so during the run-up to the president’s 2024 second term.

Holtz’s family released a statement through the official X account of Notre Dame Athletics.

Holtz is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.