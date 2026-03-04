Rep. Jasmine Crockett acknowledged defeat in the Texas Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Wednesday while raising concerns about what she called “voter suppression” in Dallas County and saying the Democrat Party should prepare to “litigate” issues surrounding primary votes, as former Vice President Kamala Harris quickly backed nominee James Talarico and Alex Soros amplified the candidate’s campaign message online.

According to Politico senior national politics correspondent Adam Wren, Crockett stated,

This morning I called James and congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee. Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person. This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track. With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominees and win. I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect democrats up and down the ballot.

Despite this, Crockett has not pledged to join Talarico on the campaign trail. Texting with New York Times’s Reid Epstein while flying back to Washington DC, Crockett refused to “make plans for other people’s campaigns.”

Epstein also reported that: “Jasmine Crockett told me this morning that she was concerned her supporters could be reluctant to turn out for James Talarico in the general election for Senate because of what she called voter suppression in Dallas County, where she lives.”

She further declared: “The Democratic Party should absolutely prepare for the worst and get some things litigated right now. People will not turn out because of what’s happened, in my opinion, especially if no one fights for their votes to be counted.”

On Tuesday night, Crockett and former congressman Colin Allred, who endorsed her and is heading into a runoff in his congressional race, criticized voting access in Dallas County during the primary, announcing a press conference on election night to address what they described as voter suppression following the switch to precinct-based voting. At the time, Crockett encouraged supporters to remain in line and vote despite reported issues at polling locations, declaring voters should “remain resilient.”

The contest drew attention from prominent figures in the Democrat Party. Former Vice President Kamala Harris had previously recorded robocalls supporting Crockett during the campaign, telling voters Texas had the chance to “send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett” to the United States Senate. Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, referred to Talarico as “a really talented young man” during an October podcast interview, a clip later promoted by the Talarico campaign.

Following the primary result, Harris rapidly reversed course, issuing an endorsement of Talarico.

“The results in the Texas Senate primary show that our party is energized like never before, and that we have an opportunity to achieve something historic this fall,” Harris said.

She added praise for Crockett’s campaign, stating:

I want to salute my dear friend, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. She waged this campaign with the trademark fierceness that has defined her career so far. I am grateful for her friendship and the support she has provided me over the years, including as co-chair of my presidential campaign. She has a bright future, and I am looking forward to the leadership she will bring to the fights ahead.

Harris continued by celebrating Talarico: “I congratulate James Talarico for his win, and the inspiring campaign he continues to build. I appreciate that he is making the case for the kind of civic renewal our country needs. I offer him my full support in the months ahead.”

She concluded: “Now is the time for Democrats to unite behind our nominee so that we can build on this wave of momentum, turn Texas blue and win victories up and down the ballot this November.”

Also on Wednesday, Alex Soros, son of left-wing billionaire activist George Soros, reposted a message from Talarico promoting his campaign. The post read: “We’re about to take back Texas. Join us: http:// jamestalarico.com.”

On the Republican side of the November 2026 general election, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are advancing to a May runoff after neither candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote in the GOP primary. Former President Donald Trump has revealed he plans to endorse one of the candidates “soon.”