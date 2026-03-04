The House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding her handling of the release of files related to deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to multiple reports.

Mychael Schnell, a congressional reporter with MS NOW News, revealed in a post on X that the House Oversight Committee had voted 24-19 to subpoena Bondi “as part of the Epstein investigation.”

Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Scott Perry (R-PA) voted in favor of the subpoena.

Mace was reported to have introduced “the resolution to subpoena Bondi,” according to the Hill.

All of the Democrats on the committee who were “present” for the vote, voted in favor, according to the outlet.

The committee voting to subpoena Bondi “would bring the highest-level sitting official before the House panel,” according to the outlet:

The subpoena of Bondi would bring the highest-level sitting official before the House as it pushes ahead with its review of the files related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Bondi has faced steady criticism over handling of the files throughout her tenure as attorney general, cries that have only grown louder as the Justice Department has been accused of failing to release all the files and faced questions about how it has handled redactions.

“Our motion to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi before the Oversight Committee PASSED,” Mace wrote in a post on X. “The American people want answers on the Epstein files, and so do we.”

“The Oversight Committee just voted to subpoena AG Pam Bondi over the handling of the Epstein Case,” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) wrote in a post on X. “We demand accountability!”