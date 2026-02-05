‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Newsom’s Record on Homelessness, High-Speed Rail

On Wednesday, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) track record on homelessness and high-speed rail.

In the segment, which was presented as a mock trailer, the show talked about Newsom’s life and career and said that, as mayor of San Francisco, part of Newsom’s role was “tackling homelessness and high-speed rail. Always yearning for a larger part, Newsom soon landed the role of California’s official understudy, lieutenant governor. Now he could focus on exciting new projects, like ending homelessness and building high-speed rail. But as a versatile talent, Newsom was able to tackle these tough issues while also starting a talk show.”

The voiceover added, “But this rising star couldn’t be held down, and, soon enough, Gavin ascended to Governor, a role that would finally allow him to tackle important issues like homelessness and high-speed rail. Soon, this futuristic bullet train will take people from the thriving hub of Merced all the way to the shining metropolis of Bakersfield.”

After referencing his infamous meal at The French Laundry during the coronavirus pandemic, the voiceover said that once the pandemic and the recall against him were over, “he was now totally free to work on his priorities, like high-speed rail and homelessness. And this time he actually made progress because company [the APEC Summit] was coming over.”

