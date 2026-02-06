Raskin: SAVE Act ‘Has Nothing to Do with Voter ID’

Friday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act had “nothing to do with voter ID.”

Raskin said, “Right now, they’re placing a lot of emphasis on the SAVE Act. And some of even the more moderate Republicans are saying, well, that’s a Trump initiative they can get behind. The SAVE act has nothing to do with voter ID. They keep saying it’s a voter ID law. No, it’s not a voter ID law, which just says you bring ID with you to the polls when you go vote, which exists in a lot of states. That’s not what this is. This says you’ve got to prove that you’re a U.S. citizen. So you start with your driver’s license, but now you’ve got to show that your driver’s license matches your birth certificate, which it does not, for 69 million American women who have changed their names. So they’ve got to show their passport. But 50% of Americans don’t even have a passport. So this is a direct assault on the 19th Amendment and the right of women to vote. And it’s introducing, obviously, whole new layers of complexity and bureaucratic obstacles and red tape that don’t need to be there because there’s not a problem in any of the states.”

He added, “You know, that would be a crazy thing to do for an undocumented person, an illegal alien to go and vote to try to change the election with one vote and spend, you know, five to 10 or 20 years in prison and be deported just doesn’t happen. And so all of this is fraudulent, and it’s an attack on the rights of Americans.”

