Coons: ‘Open Border’ Under Biden Was ‘Respecting Treaties’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that the Biden administration’s “biggest policy failure was an ‘open border’, which means respecting treaties that we signed decades ago about letting people claim asylum in this country.” And that we should follow the border policy negotiated by Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and then-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) towards the end of the administration.

Coons said, “I disagree that they let in 20 million. I think they’re double-counting quite a few people.”

He added, “Our biggest policy failure was an ‘open border’, which means respecting treaties that we signed decades ago about letting people claim asylum in this country. Near the end of the administration, James Lankford, Kyrsten Sinema negotiated a deal. That is the policy we should now be following. I was in a bipartisan meeting this week to talk about how do we strike the right balance, where we actually secure the border, where enforcement against criminal aliens happens in a safe and secure way that respects a democracy, doing law enforcement in a democracy, and where we, as a country, are humane, we’re not shocked by what we see on TV.”

