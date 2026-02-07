DC U.S. Atty Pirro Says ‘We Are Not Done Yet’ on Benghazi

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro vowed there was more to come regarding the criminal investigation of Benghazi after the Department of Justice announced suspect Zubayar al-Bakoush had been extradited to the United States to face murder, arson and terrorism-related charges.

“Boy, this is serendipitous you are here,” host Sean Hannity said. “Two passions of yours. You’ve always cared about Benghazi. You’ve never stopped talking about it and you have spent a big part of your life, you know, helping people that are victims of crime. So, we’ve got a lot to talk about tonight. Let’s get your take.”

Pirro replied, “We do, Sean. And I’m thrilled to be with you tonight because, as you know, in 2012, this was a passion for me as it was for you because we knew that we were being lied to. We knew that when they said it was a peaceful protest that when awry, or there were just a few troublemakers or that when President Obama said, quote, ‘We did everything we could.’ The truth is, I spoke to Patricia Smith, the mother of Sean Smith, and I befriended her when I had my show, and she texted me today and she said, ‘You know, my son Sean said to me, ‘Mom, I’m going to die. They’re not going to send help.” And this was for most Americans, Sean, and for me in particular, the first time in my life that I realized that the American cavalry wasn’t coming for you. And right now, we know the difference between the presidents because it is President Trump who has made the decision to bring the American cavalry in to protect Americans.”

“And that’s why last night I was able to talk to the family of Ambassador Stevens and Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods as well as Glen Doherty, spoke to all of them,” she continued. “And they were thrilled. They didn’t expect this. I was on the tarmac at 3:00 in the morning. I wanted to see that dirtbag Bakoush get off that jet and make sure that he got into the hands of American law enforcement. My office indicted him two months ago. The indictment was unsealed today. I knew that this was a case where American justice had to stand up and the American citizens would be able to see a president who believes in justice. It’s an eight-count indictment. This guy, Bakoush, was one of the main people. He’s charged with supporting terrorism and providing material support to terrorism that resulted in the murder of several, in addition to the murder of Sean Smith, Ambassador Stevens, and the attempted murder of Scott Wickland, arson.”

“These people when they couldn’t breach villa C where Ambassador Stevens was with Sean Smith, they went out and got gas cans. I’m talking about Bakoush, and they set fire to make sure that those Americans died,” Pirro added. “This languished for far too long. And so, with Kash Patel, Dan Bongino and with the help of Marco Rubio, we got Bakoush back. We got him back last night. And we are not done yet, Sean. There are more of those people, those peaceful protesters. That was nonsense. They went on the Sunday morning shows, and they lied to us. And then they said, ‘What difference does it make?’ It makes a lot of difference. You should have heard the family members last night. And they’re texting me, ‘Please tell President Trump how grateful we are. We knew that he stood for us. We knew he would never forget.’ And this indictment will be prosecuted by my office, just like the other two Benghazi defendants were, as well as the future Benghazi defendants will be. We will never forget this case.”

