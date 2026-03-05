Dem Rep. Garamendi: Trump Thinks He’s ‘Commander of the World’

Thursday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump thinks he is “the commander of the world.”

Garamendi said, “Bottom line of it is, the president does some really strange things. He thinks he is the commander of the world. He also thinks he’s a dictator here in the United States. And he can do anything he wants to do. And the Congress and the courts are basically catch-me-if-you-can. We’re going to try to catch him this afternoon, which is why we believe that this War Powers Resolution, which basically pulls back to Congress the power to wage war. The president doesn’t have that power. He can take care of an emergency. But clearly, this issue with Iran was a decision that he made that I don’t know, he woke up one morning and said, ‘Okay, let’s attack Iran.’ The emergency that just it doesn’t exist.”

He added, “That’s part of the problem here. This thing just took off. I guess President Trump woke up in the morning, said, ‘Let’s go to war. Let’s attack Iran.’ All of the preparations, the personnel that are out there unprotected. And this is a horrible example of that situation. There are many, many other examples. We have military stretched throughout that entire region. Some of them were given a heads-up, and they moved out of the area. But there’s still thousands of American military and other military. And of course, you had a long segment here on the civilians that are out there. We know last Tuesday, in a classified hearing, that there was no prior thought about evacuation.”

