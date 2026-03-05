Fetterman on Dem Opposition to Iran Strikes: They’re Afraid to Agree with Trump on Anything

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) explained his support for the U.S. strikes against Iran, and why his Democrat colleagues were against it.

Fetterman said many Democrats were “afraid” to agree with President Donald Trump on anything, which is why some Democrats were so outspoken against the strikes.

“All right, Senator, you go to these classified briefings with your colleagues,” host Jesse Watters said. “Why are Democrats running out of the briefing and screaming that this is a Forever War, and it’s only Wednesday.”

Fetterman replied, “Yes, well, I mean, I just wanted to say that I watched, like, the highlights that you showed, especially the ship getting blown out of the water. Now, I remember the Iranian generals were saying that our ships were going to end at the bottom of the ocean, and that’s theirs. Like, look at that again. It’s on the screen right now. Boom! You know, like, I love it, you know what I mean? And so I don’t know why we can’t be on and just celebrate that, but I guarantee you, every single member of the Congress that you just had there said we can never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb. And now, now that that’s happened now, and now it’s made that impossible right now, and then we all agree. They all now say, well, we won’t — we won’t grieve, you know that the Ayatollah is gone.”

“So you know, when someone did that and made sure that possible, why can’t we, as a Democrat, just say, hey, I think that’s a good thing. I think that the world’s safer,” he continued. “I think it’s more just. And then I do think we have a possible path for real, true, enduring peace in the region. You know, I will say that. I will acknowledge that, you know, because why they can’t, because they’ve seen that too, and they all know that we can never have — allow them to have a nuclear bomb, and that really, it’s better that he’s been killed. But you know, because they’re — as a Democrat, they’re afraid to just agree with Trump on anything, anything at this point. And now, hey, I’m going to agree with it. I’m always going to pick my country over my party, and I’m always going to acknowledge when good things happen.”

“And now we also forget, you know, really the Democratic Party, ever since 10/7, it has been absolutely wrong about the dynamic in the Middle East now,” Fetterman added. “Ceasefire, ceasefire, ceasefire! Imagine if they were pushed into a ceasefire in the summer of 2024, Hamas would still be intact. Hezbollah would be intact, and Iran could, very much could have acquired a nuclear weapon by that point, but Netanyahu was able to push through that broke and destroyed Hamas, same with Hezbollah, and was able to go after Iran and break them down. And then I was the only Democrat that supported President Trump struck the nuclear facilities last summer and now and that made significant severe kinds of damage. Now here we are, and now we have this regime, we just witnessed after they massacred tens of thousands of their young people, and that is a threat on our nation and our American interest in the region. Now, here we are. Now someone did about it, and now I can celebrate that, and just you know when you see how effective that we’ve had, and now we’ve also discovered that Iran now just doesn’t have a shot to even shoot at this point.”

