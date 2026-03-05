Dem Sen. Kelly: Iran Operation Doesn’t Help People on ‘Affordable Care Act Exchange’ Afford It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) stated that Operation Epic Fury won’t help people who get their “healthcare from the Affordable Care Act exchange” afford it.

Kelly said he hasn’t gotten anything close to a satisfactory answer on why the operation was launched.

He added, “And how does this help Americans afford their healthcare? Which, by the way, this president put a big dent in, right? Really cut, if you were somebody on Medicaid or getting your healthcare from the Affordable Care Act exchange, he wanted to give a big tax cut to billionaires. How does this help you? By the way, costs are going to go up. Energy prices are going to go up. That’s going to affect everything. How does this directly affect people that can’t afford their lives? I don’t see it. I don’t see how it helps them. I don’t see how this makes Americans safer. When you start talking about an imminent threat that is in the future, you’re flailing.”

