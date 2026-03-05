A laser is reportedly being deployed against Iran’s Islamic regime as the United States continues Operation Epic Fury.

The High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system appears to be fixed on a U.S. Navy destroyer near the Iranian coast, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

It is capable of destroying drones, and the Post said videos showing rockets exploding over the Israel-Lebanon border have been unofficially credited to the Israeli military’s Iron Beam weapon, which is also a laser.

However, officials have not confirmed or denied using lasers during the operation.

The Post article also highlighted the U.S. Space Force’s role when it comes to defense:

The US Space Force, established in 2019, is critical for air and sea forces to know where and when to attack, when to take cover, and the locations of enemy missiles. They do it “with satellites that have infrared sensors for finding where rockets are being fired,” Brent David Ziarnick, former professor in the Space Force program at Johns Hopkins University and retired officer in the US Air Force, told The Post. “They can spot the missiles and pinpoint where the launchers are. The missiles can be intercepted and destroyed [often with Patriot missiles]. Field forces get notified that an attack is coming, so they can go to shelters or bunkers.”

In a social media post on Monday, U.S. Central Command emphasized, “As the Secretary of War stated this morning, U.S. forces are hitting Iran surgically, overwhelmingly, and unapologetically. Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused on destroying Iranian offensive missiles.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command explained, “The Iranian regime is using mobile launchers to indiscriminately fire missiles in an attempt to inflict maximum harm across the region. U.S. forces are hunting these threats down and without apology or hesitation, we are taking them out.”

The military operation against Iran entered its sixth day Thursday, Breitbart News reported.

During a press conference on Wednesday, officials with the U.S. Department of War said America is making huge progress regarding the conflict that began on Saturday, according to Pentagon News.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, “I stand before you today with one unmistakable message about Operation Epic Fury: America is winning decisively, devastatingly and without mercy.”

“We are only four days into this, and the results have been incredible — historic, really. … Only the United States could lead this [mission]. … But, when you add the Israeli Defense Forces — a devastatingly capable force — the combination is sheer destruction for our radical Islamist Iranian adversaries,” he added.