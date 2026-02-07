Fmr. Obama ICE Director: ICE Couldn’t ‘Do Any Enforcement’ in ‘Crazy’ Environment that Existed in Minneapolis at the End

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” John Sandweg, who served as acting ICE Director under President Obama, said that, eventually, things in Minneapolis reached a situation where “it was crazy, ICE agents going out there and groups following them and whistles blowing everywhere. You can’t do any enforcement in an environment like that.”

Sandweg said that there is a way to do law enforcement in a sanctuary like Minneapolis without things getting as chaotic as they have, and some of the fault for the situation is on how the federal government has handled things.

He added, “I think we’re all better off when there’s cooperation. I am just a little bit more, I think, sympathetic than Chad is to this idea when a state police chief says, hey, if we’re seen providing that backup to the ICE agents, in our immigrant communities, right? They see us as cooperating…as part of that immigration enforcement effort, which we’re worried is going to choke cooperation. I just think you have to respect that when it’s coming from a police chief who says we think this could have a negative impact on our ability to keep our communities safe. I agree with Chad, what happened by the end of that, Dasha, in Minneapolis, it was crazy, ICE agents going out there and groups following them and whistles blowing everywhere. You can’t do any enforcement in an environment like that.”

Host Dasha Burns then cut in to ask about training.

