WH’s Leavitt: Attention on the Obama Truth Social Post ‘Merely a Distraction for the Fake News Media’

On Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was pressed by host Laura Ingraham about a Truth Social post from President Donald Trump that included a video briefly depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as primates.

Leavitt called the media attention a “distraction for the fake news media.”

“Karoline, I know the president did remove it, deleted it, but it was up for, I think, 12 hours or something like that,” Ingraham said. “How did this happen? And can you really throw a staffer under the bus for this?”

Leavitt replied, “Well, look, Laura, you know, it was a meme that was posted by a staffer on the president’s Truth Social account. It was from a Lion King video depicting, as you pointed out, different Democrats as different animals. I think Kamala Harris was depicted as a turtle in this video meme. The president did take it down. He spoke with lawmakers today out of respect for them, including Senator Tim Scott.”

“The post was removed,” she continued. “But leave it to the leftist media, of course, to talk about this all day rather than talk about the fact that the Dow has broken over 50,000 points for the first time in our nation’s history. Rather than talk about what President Trump did last night, launching TrumpRx.gov, which is the first of its kind, amazing, beautiful website for direct to consumer drug purchases for the American people, to go to TrumpRx.gov right now and to purchase prescription drugs that are at a much lower cost, sometimes more than 600 percent less because of the successful deals that this president negotiated with pharmaceutical companies. It’s great news.”

Ingraham countered, “Yeah. It’s phenomenal news, actual solutions to problems that other politicians can kick down the road for years and years. But it’s not just Democrats. There are Republican senators, Pete Ricketts, others saying, look, we understand it was us, but the president just come out and apologize for it and say, look, this was a mistake. Sorry if it offended anyone. Why not?”

Leavitt added, “Well, look, I won’t get ahead of the president, Laura, and he may be speaking with the press later today, but he did take down the post. And again, this is merely a distraction for the fake news media from Trump … from the fact that this week it was revealed zero illegal aliens were released into our country again for nine months in a row. Another historic achievement of this administration. The fact that this week we saw the data murder rates in this country, the lowest since 1900. I mean, these are unbelievable results on behalf of all Americans regardless of race, religion or creed, whether they live in a red state or a blue state. And we fight extremely hard here every single day to get the fake news media to pay attention to the wins and the achievements that I see this president firsthand, working around the clock to accomplish and to deliver on behalf of this great country, which he loves so much.”

