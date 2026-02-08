Lawler: ‘Not Realistic’ to Kick Out Over 25 Million Undocumented People

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said it was “not realistic” to remove over 25 million people in this country who are undocumented.’

Host Jon Karl said, “You had an interesting op ed in the New York Times, about immigration, saying that, you know, not only do we need security on the border, we need, and reforms to, to to the way ICE is operating. We need a legal pathway forward for the people who are here illegally. Tell me why this is important and if you’ve gotten any traction on this.”

Lawler said, “Look, this is an issue that I’ve been focused on for years. You know, for 40 years, we have not solved our immigration crisis. The American people were rightly outraged by what happened under the Biden administration, where you had over 10.5 million migrants cross our border, most of them illegally. You know, porous Southern border needed to be shut down. President Trump did that. The fact is, we have had nine straight months of net-zero illegal border crossings. You’ve had 675,000 people deported, 1.9 million people. Self-deport. Many of those folks are criminal aliens or people who have been involved in the criminal justice system. The American people overwhelmingly support that. But what they do believe, if you’ve been in this country, right or wrong, for five, ten, 15, 20 years, your children and your grandchildren are American citizens. People don’t want to see families broken apart. And so there’s got to be a legal path forward, not a path to citizenship, but a legal path forward for people to come out of the shadows so that they can work legally, that they can pay their taxes, pay any back taxes owed, pay a fine, not collect government benefits, and not commit a crime.”

He added, “That is the basis of the Dignity Act, so that we can actually start to solve a crisis that has been, in effect, for 40 years. We have over 25 million people in this country who are undocumented. You’re not rounding them all up and kicking them out. It’s not realistic.”

