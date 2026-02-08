Schiff: Trump ‘Intends to Try to Subvert the Elections’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump intended “to try to subvert the elections.”

Host Jon Karl asked, “What does he mean? What do you think he means when he says nationalize the elections? Or specifically that Republicans should take control of the voting?”

Schiff said, “I think he fully intends to try to subvert the elections. He will do everything he can to suppress the vote. And if he loses the vote, and I think the Republican does now expect they’ll get a real drubbing in the midterms. He’s prepared to try to take some kind of action to overturn the result, and we really shouldn’t question that. We saw him try to the point of insurrection to overturn the 2020 election. We see him now taking these extraordinary steps with an election now five years ago. He’s basically telling us he intends to interfere in this coming upcoming election. He hasn’t brought prices down. There’s chaos and killing in American streets by ICE agents. The public has turned against him in every election we’ve had since his election.”

He added, “The voters have swung wildly against him. And as you know, he said at that prayer breakfast, his ego cannot stand another loss. So we have to prepare for the worst. We have to prepare in every way we can. And frankly, the best preparation we have is not the Congress, because Republican senators, for the most part, are not going to stand up to him. The courts are useful at the lower levels, but at the Supreme Court, they have left him unrestrained. The best protection we have is to mobilize the largest voter turnout in U.S. history to so overwhelm the vote and get the kind of margins we saw in Texas in that special election so that there’s no way they can cheat.”

