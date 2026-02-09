Ana Navarro: Bad Bunny a ‘Micro Joy’ After Trump Has ‘Persecuted’ Latinos

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro said Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance was a “micro joy” for Latinos in the United States.

Navarro said, “I think maybe the reason that Trump doesn’t like Bad Bunny is because Bad Bunny unlike him isn’t a nepo trust fund baby. Just 10 years ago — this is amazing to me — just 10 years ago Benito Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny, was bagging groceries at a supermarket in San Juan and uploading his music to YouTube. Ten years later, here he is at the biggest stage in the world.”

She continued, “There were so many people texting me yesterday on my timeline who told me they were weeping. And I can’t overstate what it means to the Latino community that has seen itself persecuted, attacked, racially profiled. We have seen for the last year our children dragged through the streets. We have seen our pregnant women, our elderly dragged through the streets, disappeared and detained. To have Bad Bunny use that platform to say, do not otherize us. We are all part of America, and we are all equal and we all belong, and love is stronger than hate.”

She added, “You know, micro joys help us deal with macro sadness. I have had macro sadness for over a year under Trump seeing what he has done to my community and what he continues to do to my community. I am so grateful to Bad Bunny for having given me that micro joy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN