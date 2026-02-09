‘The Design Is to Destroy the System’: Are Mamdani and Newsom Trying to Fail?

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Democratic politics.

Marlow said with Mamdani’s apartment scheme, “None of the math is there. And it feels like the design is to destroy the system. And that just feels like what’s going on. It feels like that’s what we’re witnessing. And I just hope people get it. But it really is universal because you see the leader, the frontrunner, by far the frontrunner now for the Democrat primary in 2028 is Gavin Newsom who has no record.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo