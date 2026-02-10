Bernie Sanders: ‘Trump Is Completely Crazy and Delusional or Just a Pathological Liar’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said President Donald Trump was “completely crazy and delusional, or just a pathological liar” for praising the economy.

On Fox Business Network, Trump said, “This is the greatest period of anything that we’ve ever seen. We had the greatest economy in the history of our country in my first term. I think we’re blowing it away. Now I think we have the greatest economy, actually, ever in history.”

Sanders said, “Well, look, Chris, I think the American people understand with what’s going on in Minneapolis, Trump’s attacks on the media, universities. He is going after political opponents and through criminal actions, that we are moving into an authoritarian society.”

He added, “In terms of I got to tell you, though, I seen that tape you just scrolled. You wonder whether Trump is completely crazy and delusional, or just a pathological liar. But the idea that anybody would believe that this is a great economy when 60% of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, when the cost of health care is going up, people can’t afford housing, people can’t afford their basic groceries, childcare system is dysfunctional, people can’t afford to go to college. And if this is the greatest economy in the history of the world, God help us.”

