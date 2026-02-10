Lankford: ‘We’re Already on Board with De-Escalation Training’ in DHS Funding Fight

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) discussed negotiations over DHS funding and said that “we’re already on board with” body cameras and “We’re already on board with de-escalation training.”

Lankford said, “What the funny part about all this is, the White House already agreed to a lot of these issues months ago, things like additional body-worn cameras, law enforcement wants that as well, because then they can tell their side of the story, it’s not just the protester’s video that’s out, it’s also law enforcement video that gets out as well to be able to tell the other side of what protesters are doing and their violence. So, we’re already on board with that. We’re already on board with de-escalation training. Those things were all in the original version, but now they’re asking for things that there’s no way we’d ever agree to.”

Earlier, Lankford said that the judicial warrant requirement would turn the entire country into a sanctuary.

