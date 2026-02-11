Booker: We Are Now in a ‘Constitutional Crisis’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said the actions of the Trump administration have put the United States into a “constitutional crisis.”

Booker said, “I’m seeing an abuse of the rule of law, abuse of, the power of the justice system in ways that are stunning. And it didn’t start with this incident. Remember, they arrested the mayor of my city. The judge laughed it out of court, but they put him in handcuffs. They detained him for hours. Even in our communities, we have a $75 billion funded secret police that are running around, and we see it in video after video. They were slamming American citizens to pavement. People were pulling out cameras are being put into secret databases where their information is being stored and used in ways that are unjust and unconstitutional.”

He added, “We see them attacking members of the media with the arrest of Don Lemon in a way that we have never seen before. So we are now in this constitutional crisis where we have a Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security that are using their police powers in ways most Americans never would be seeing. Even in the United States Senate, where I’ve seen Alex Padilla thrown to the ground and put in handcuffs, where Adam Schiff has trumped up charges, even the head of the Fed suddenly found himself under criminal investigation by the FBI. All of us should be alarmed by what is happening to our rights and to the Constitution. They’re going after senators. They’re going after people in our communities. It is, to me, a constitutional crisis.”

