Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove: It’s GOP’s Fault if There’s Shutdown, Shutdown Might Be Dems’ ‘Lever’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) argued that “Republicans have the majority in both the House and the Senate, so they should be able to marshal all of the votes needed in order to keep the government open.” And “If there is a shutdown, I certainly hope that it is short, because we know that federal workers will be working without pay. But, ultimately, what it is about is transparency and accountability, and if this is the lever that we have to push to demand transparency from Kristi Noem, from the Department of Homeland Security, then we’re going to have to do it.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “How long can Democrats hold out if you shut down FEMA and the TSA?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “Well, the reality is is that Republicans have the majority in both the House and the Senate, so they should be able to marshal all of the votes needed in order to keep the government open. I don’t think that there’s an appetite for another CR. That would just be kicking the can down the road. I think the American people are tired of that. If there is a shutdown, I certainly hope that it is short, because we know that federal workers will be working without pay. But, ultimately, what it is about is transparency and accountability, and if this is the lever that we have to push to demand transparency from Kristi Noem, from the Department of Homeland Security, then we’re going to have to do it. Because the majority of the people, the American people are saying enough is enough.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett