Raskin: DOJ Was ‘Spying’ on Lawmakers Reviewing Epstein Files

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed the Department of Justice (DOJ) was spying on lawmakers reviewing the unredacted Epstein files.

Raskin said, “They were spying on us. They were clearly monitoring and surveilling the computer searches that we were conducting. And it was set up for that, for them to have very close control and surveillance over us. It’s completely obvious to anybody, who went over there. And so they were able to give Pam Bondi briefing materials based on what we had been looking at.”

He added, “I mean, we would have loved to have briefing materials, as to what she’d been looking at. But in any event, this isn’t a game. It’s not hide and go seek, cat and mouse. We passed a federal law saying, release all 6 million Epstein files. She said, we’re going to release 3 million. The other 3 million are duplicative. If they’re duplicative, release them. But we know they’re not duplicative, because in there are a lot of things that we’re specifically looking for, like the trial prosecution memo for the federal case that never happened, where they laid out the entire case that’s been, ultra redacted or withdrawn from public view. There were victim statements that were turned into legal memoranda, which the victims couldn’t find because they’re in that 3 million withdrawn portion.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN