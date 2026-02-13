Dem Sen. Shaheen: Reform Must Stop ICE from ‘Terrorizing American Citizens’

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) must be reformed.

Host Pamela Brown said, “You’re all staring down at another government shutdown. You were one of the key Democratic votes to end that long shutdown back in November. What’s going to happen with this one?”

Shaheen said, “I don’t think it’s clear yet. I think there is a real understanding among the American public that ICE has taken horrific actions when American citizens are being killed in the street by a federal agency. Then it’s time to reform that agency. And that’s what this fight is about. We need to reform ICE. They have a legitimate role to play, securing our borders, but they do not have a role terrorizing American citizens, shooting people in the streets as roving bands with masks. That is not what Americans want to see. And so we need to fix that. I hope the Trump Administration will come to the table and work with us on this, because this is not a Democrat or Republican concern. It is an American concern.”

She added, “All you have to do is turn on the television at night and see the horrific pictures of masked people arresting, and detaining American citizens and putting putting them in detention centers that have been described as concentration camps. So I don’t think that’s in Republicans interest long term to do that. They need to come to the table. They need to work with us to get this done.”

