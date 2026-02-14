Fetterman: Dems ‘Were Very Wrong’ to Want to End Filibuster, ‘Now We Love It’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Saturday in America,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that Democrats, including him, who wanted to eliminate the filibuster “were very wrong about that,” and said that “we wanted to eliminate it, now we love it.”

Fetterman said, “And I want to thank you guys for running all of those clips about Democrats [wanting] to nuke the filibuster, all the Democrats who wanted to nuke the filibuster. And I campaigned on it, too. So, we were very wrong about that, to nuke the filibuster, and we should really humble ourselves and remind people [of] that. And now — we wanted to eliminate it, now we love it. Now we love the filibuster. So, that’s a fact where we are now.”

He added that voter ID isn’t a crazy idea, and on the SAVE Act, “we don’t even have the Republicans on their side.”

