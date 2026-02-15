Beshear: Trump Administration Is Putting ‘Democracy in Jeopardy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) said the Trump administration’s actions and statements on voting were putting “democracy in jeopardy.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Earlier in the show, we played some sound from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem talking about making sure the right people are voting and electing the right leaders. Between that and the DOJ demanding voter information from states and the president saying he plans to implement voter ID requirements even without congressional approval. Are you worried as a governor about what is going to happen at the midterms?”

Beshear said, “Well, it’s my job to be worried. Kristi Noem statements are wild and they are un-American. The president talking about not federalize elections. He first said Republicans should take over elections in certain states. That is anti democracy. But Democratic governors and AGS are ready to stand up and make sure we have full and fair elections. But I’ll say this if you try to intimidate the American people, especially when it comes to something so foundational as voting, I think you’re underestimating them. I think you’d see huge lines and people singing. You know, people want to be Americans first and Democrats or Republicans second, third or fourth. You put our democracy in jeopardy, you try to intimidate them from voting, and they will step up and protect this country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN