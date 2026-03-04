The United States is “winning decisively, devastatingly, and without mercy” in Operation Epic Fury just four days into the campaign against Iran, according to War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said Tehran’s missile, air, and naval capabilities are rapidly “evaporating.”

Speaking Wednesday during a Pentagon press briefing, Hegseth emphasized the speed of the operation’s early progress while underscoring that the campaign is still in its opening phase.

“We are only four days into this,” Hegseth said, describing the early results as “incredible.”

Air Dominance and Round-the-Clock Strikes

Hegseth said the United States is quickly moving toward full dominance of Iranian airspace, predicting that American and allied forces will soon control what he described as “uncontested airspace.”

According to the war secretary, that control would enable continuous strikes targeting Iran’s missile forces, defense industry, and leadership structure.

“All day, all night,” he said of the tempo of operations.

He also described a future operational environment in which Iranian leaders would see only American and Israeli aircraft overhead “every minute of every day until we decide it’s over.”

Aggressive Rules of Engagement

Hegseth said U.S. forces are operating under broad authorities designed to maximize combat effectiveness.

“Our rules of engagement are bold, precise, and designed to unleash American power, not shackle it,” he said.

Rejecting the idea of parity between the two sides, he added: “This was never meant to be a fair fight.”

Massive Firepower and Munitions

The war secretary said the current campaign has already delivered “twice the air power of shock and awe of Iraq in 2003,” referencing the early phase of the Iraq War.

He also said the U.S. is shifting from heavier reliance on long-range standoff weapons toward broader use of precision gravity bombs, including “500-pound, 1,000-pound and 2,000-pound” munitions.

According to Hegseth, U.S. forces have a “nearly unlimited stockpile” available for the operation.

He added that American defensive reserves remain strong, including Patriot missile systems, while claiming the Iranian “enemy” can no longer launch missiles at the volume it once did.

Severe Damage to Iranian Forces

Hegseth portrayed Iran’s military leadership and command structure as severely degraded.

Using a football analogy, he said Iran may have carried out early “scripted” responses but is now overwhelmed as “the blitz is on.”

He also made sweeping claims about the condition of Iran’s conventional forces.

“The Iranian Air Force is no more,” he said.

He added that “the Iranian Navy rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf,” describing it as “combat ineffective” and “destroyed.”

Naval Strikes and Targeted Killings

Hegseth cited several major operational claims, including the sinking of what he described as a “prize ship” and a separate incident in which a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo.

He referred to the strike as “quiet death,” saying it represented the first submarine torpedo sinking of a warship “since World War II.”

Hegseth also said the leader of the unit he accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump had been killed during the campaign.

“Iran tried to kill President Trump and President Trump got the last laugh,” he said.

‘Not Mission Accomplished’

Despite the strong claims of progress, Hegseth cautioned that the operation remains ongoing.

“This is not a mission accomplished situation,” he said, describing the briefing instead as a “reality check.”

He warned Iran could still launch missiles, deploy one-way attack drones, or direct proxy groups to target “embassies, bases and soft targets.”

“They are terrorists after all and they need to target civilians because they can’t fight toe-to-toe,” he added. “But we will find them and we will kill them.”

Campaign Objectives

Hegseth said the mission remains tightly focused on several core goals:

“Obliterate Iran’s missiles and drones and facilities that produce them, annihilate its navy and critical security infrastructure, and sever their pathway to nuclear weapons,” he stated.

He added that the administration’s position on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions is clear.

“Iran will never possess a nuclear bomb,” he declared. “Not on our watch. Not ever.”

Hegseth credited President Trump’s leadership for what he described as a more decisive strategy, contrasting it with earlier diplomatic approaches.

“Unlike the past, where vague red lines and endless negotiations let Iran fund terror and inch ever so slightly toward a bomb, this president sees the threat plainly and acts decisively,” he stated. “No more half measures, especially when Iran is at its weakest.”

Force Protection and Coordination

The war secretary said U.S. forces prioritized defensive measures before the public buildup of the operation.

According to Hegseth, more than “90 percent” of Americans stationed at regional bases were moved and outside Iranian missile range.

He also said U.S. and allied missile defense systems have intercepted “thousands” of incoming missiles and drones.

Hegseth stressed coordination with “our steadfast partner” Israel, describing ongoing communication between military liaison officers and synchronized command operations as the campaign continues.

“Fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with such a capable ally is a true force multiplier and a breath of fresh air,” he said. “We salute your courage and your contribution.”

Hegseth praised President Trump’s decision to launch the operation, calling it “bold action, putting America first — the kind of bold action that the American people elected him to execute.”

While emphasizing that the campaign remains in its early stages, he concluded, “Four days in, we have only just begun to fight. America fights to win. And in Operation Epic Fury, we are.”

He ended the briefing with a brief prayer for American service members, adding, “May God’s providence cover and protect our troops always.”