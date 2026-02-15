Exclusive — Lutnick: We’re Not Going to Let Chinese Humanoid Robots into This Country

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick talked about China.

Lutnick said, “We’re not going to let Chinese humanoid robots into this country, just like we’re not going to let Chinese electric vehicles into this country. You’ve got to realize, if you take a Chinese battery-powered car, they can just turn it off.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo