Schumer: ‘MAGA Right’ Doesn’t Want Poor People or People of Color to Vote

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the “MAGA right” did not want people of color or poor people to vote.

Schumer said, “They show no evidence of voter of voter fraud. They show there’s so little in the country. And to have ICE agents, these thugs be by the polling places that just flies in the face of how democracy works, of how we’ve had elections for hundreds of years very successfully. It makes no sense at all. And we will we will in our legislation, we say that Ice agents should not be anywhere near polling places. But again, I think most Americans agree. You talk to people at polling places who operate the polling places. They don’t want these ICE agents floating near them and intimidating them.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “About 83% of the American people, including majority Democrats, support voter ID laws.”

Schumer said, “We have the voter ID laws that, first, each state can have its own voter ID laws, and some do and some don’t. But secondly, what they are proposing in this so-called SAVE Act is like Jim Crow 2.0. They make it so hard to get any kind of voter ID that more than 20 million legitimate people, mainly poor people and people of color, will not be able to vote under this law. We will not let it pass in the Senate. We are fighting it tooth and nail. It’s an outrageous proposal that is, you know, that shows the sort of political bias of the MAGA right. They don’t want poor people to vote. They don’t want people of color to vote because they often don’t vote for them.”

