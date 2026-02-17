Exclusive — Former Acting ICE Director: Trump Administration Ought to Target Employers for Immigration Enforcement

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Jonathan Fahey, former Acting Director of ICE, talked about immigration enforcement.

Fahey said, “Take away the incentives, whether it’s employers, you know, you could look at things like banking, you can look at things like taxing remittances to foreign countries. All of these things could really take things off the table.”

