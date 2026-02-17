The Gift of AOC: Is This The Dumbest Answer From a Politician Ever?

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about AOC.

Marlow said, “She has no idea what she’s talking about. She can’t take a strong stand on anything like that because she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Now, my take is, we can’t let the whole global semiconductor industry collapse because China wants to reclaim more of Taiwan. That’s my take on it. You might disagree, but at least give an answer.”

