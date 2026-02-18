Behar: AOC Answer on Taiwan ‘Mensa’ Level Compared to Trump

On Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) answer on Taiwan this weekend at a summit in Munich was Mensa-level compared to many of President Donald Trump’s comments.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as made her debut on the world stage this weekend at a summit in Munich, Germany and the right is seizing on how she was a little for verklempt coming out of the gate.”

When asked if the U.S. would commit U.S. troops to defend Taiwan, Ocasio-Cortez said, “You know, I think that, this is such a, you know, I think that this is a, this is, of course, a very long-standing, policy of the United States. And I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point, and we want to make sure that we are moving in all of our economic research and our global positions to avoid any such confrontation.”

After playing several clips of Trump, Behar said, “My mother used to say, don’t spit up in the air, it comes back in your face. Okay, so check him out before you start attacking. You said it sounded a little homina, homina, homina but compared to him, it’s like Mensa.”

She added, “He didn’t even know the difference between Iceland and Greenland.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN