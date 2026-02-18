Ty Cobb: SAVE Act Is ‘Another Fascist Brick in Prison that Is Being Built Around Us’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” legal commentator Ty Cobb said the SAVE Act, which requires proof of citizenship to vote, was “another fascist brick and the prison that’s being built around us.”

Cobb said, “So I think that, the California decision by the Supreme Court is, is basically part and parcel of their decision in Texas, which they made earlier, allowing the Republicans to move forward with redistricting. And there’s really no distinction between the the two, decisions and the reasoning. Even though Trump, of course championed the, Texas, redistricting but, you know, criticized the California because it’s, you know, Democrats and Republicans. That’s not the way the country is supposed to be governed. It’s supposed to be governed as a unified system for all the people. With regard to the other patchwork quilt of states, you have maybe five states, maybe six, actually, with things in play. I think the reality there, though, is it’s coming a little late in the game and there will be appeals and delays, and that gets right up against the Supreme Court’s, precedent about, you know, they’re not going to make changes late in the game. So I’m not sure how consequential any of these current efforts will be. And then you look at Trump’s lies about, you know, the perils of mail in voting. I mean, Florida probably has the most mail in votes of any state in the country. It’s a Republican bastion. I don’t think there’s any basis for that.”

He added, “The level of election inferring isn’t just In terms of the SAVE Act, which is, of course, just another fascist brick and the prison that’s being built around us, but it’s what’s going on with the Fulton County case where the feds went in and, you know, notwithstanding legal proceedings in state involving the same ballots, disrupted all that, submitted an affidavit, which, I don’t know, a single legal person who has reviewed the affidavit, who believes that there’s actual probable cause.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN