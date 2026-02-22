Fmr Democrat Strategist: Party Tearing Down Western Civilization with Open Borders, Buying Votes with Welfare

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” former Democratic Strategist Julian Epstein discussed the Democratic Party.

Epstein stated, “I think the party is sort of just answering almost exclusively to the online activist left, which has as…its intellectual north star two ideas. One is grievance, the West is unfair. The West is oppressive and we have to undo the systems of oppression. And I think the second thing is growing the welfare state as a way of buying votes.”

