Jeffries: Trump Administration Is Using Taxpayer Dollars to ‘Brutalize or Kill’ Americans

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said the Trump administration is using taxpayer dollars to “brutalize or kill” Americans.

Jeffries said, “Our basic value proposition is that taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for the American people, not to brutalize or kill them as was done with ICU VA nurse Alex Pretti.”

He added, “So we believe that this moment should be used to make dramatic changes to ICE that are bold, that are transformational and that are meaningful, that include lifting up the Fourth Amendment and ensuring that judicial warrants are actually required before ICE agents can break into the homes of the American people. We believe there should be independent investigations so that if ICE breaks the law, state and local authorities can investigate and prosecute them, as is the case with every other law enforcement agency in the country. We believe that sensitive locations like houses of worship, like hospitals, like schools and like polling sites should be protected. These are basic, commonsense demands that have been laid out, and unfortunately, rather than dramatically reform ICE, the administration has decided to shut down FEMA, shut down the TSA and shut down the Coast Guard.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN