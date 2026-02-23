DeSantis: Iran Regime Turmoil ‘a Long Time Coming’

During Sunday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) discussed the possibility of a U.S.-Iran conflict and what could happen with the Persian nation’s ruling government.

“Governor DeSantis, while I have you here, and this topic of Iran is quite hot right now,” host Mark Levin said. “What is your take on that?”

DeSantis replied, “Well, Mark, if you remember, back in 1979, the U.S. had a very reliable ally in Iran with the Shah, and Jimmy Carter was present at the time, and he basically turned his back on the Shah and helped usher in the Ayatollah Khomeini into power. And what’s happened since then is Iran has been the source of terrorism throughout the Middle East, more than any other country, or more than any other entity. They’re responsible for the deaths of at least a thousand U.S. servicemembers during the Iraq conflict. I remember being deployed to Iraq. I remember seeing the reports coming in, and although there was a lot of fodder about Sunni Arab jihadists, and there were some, most of the casualties, the time I was there, were Iranian-backed militias, and they believe America is the great Satan.”

“I think President Trump’s strikes in the summer were the right thing to do,” he continued. “I think that they were very successful. You know, as you look at this regime now, tottering, the President has said that he stands with the people who are opposing the regime, and when he says things like that, knowing him, he’s going to follow through. I don’t think this is a regime where you can do a credible deal with that. Is just not how they operate. There is no way you can negotiate your way out of the fact that ultimately, this is a regime pledged to Islamic Jihad. This is what they want. They don’t want to have a peaceful world like we would want to enjoy with our allies.”

He added, “And so this has been a long time coming, but yes, going back from the beginning, the United States, unfortunately, was part of allowing this Islamist regime to take power in the first place.”

