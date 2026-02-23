Khanna: Importers May Have Reduced Prices to Factor in Tariffs, ‘Penalty Was Paid by the Consumers’

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) discussed tariffs and said that “the importers may have reduced the price to factor in the tariff. So, those companies may not have actually been penalized. The penalty was paid by the consumers here.”

Khanna said that in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on IEEPA tariffs, there should be a tariff rebate that goes directly to people.

Khanna added, “He basically took money from them in a way that was unconstitutional. They should look at that money, and they should give it back as a refund to working and middle-class Americans. If they give it just to the companies, look, the importers may have reduced the price to factor in the tariff. So, those companies may not have actually been penalized. The penalty was paid by the consumers here.”

