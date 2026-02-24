Clark: Many in Mexican Government, Military, Police Not Happy El Mencho Dead

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News’ Randy Clark discussed Mexico’s government

Clark said, A lot of government officials, a lot of military officials, a lot of politicians, that’s the source of some of their income. So, yeah, they would rather this have not happened and business as usual continued.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo