Dem Rep. Strickland: Trump Doesn’t Care About Black People, He Fired Gov’t Employees, ‘Many’ Are Black

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) said that President Donald Trump “has taken so many actions during this administration that show he does not care about black people,” and “firing public employees, many of whom are African American” is one example.

After viewing video of ESPN and SiriusXM host Stephen A. Smith criticizing Democrats who plan on not attending the State of the Union, Strickland said, “I’m not going to Trump’s State of the Union Address because he is anti-black. He has taken so many actions during this administration that show he does not care about black people, firing public employees, many of whom are African American, wanting to rename military bases after Confederate traitors, trying to take down displays that show African American history, trying to do an executive order about the African American Museum, Pete Hegseth, as his Secretary of Defense, who stood in a meeting and said that DEI is dead when 40% of the people who are enlisted in the military are people of color, 20% are African American.”

She continued, “So, this overt anti-black agenda of this president does not work for me. So, Stephen Smith can have his opinion, but Stephen Smith doesn’t vote for me.”

