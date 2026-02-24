Swalwell: ICE Has ‘Got to Go’ — ‘I’m Not Going to Fund Another Penny’

Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has “got to go.”

Host John Berman said, “You brought up ICE and you said Democrats will not give another dollar to ICE. Karoline Leavitt one of the things she said she was going to do was call on Democrats to end the partial government shutdown, the shutdown of Homeland Security. What’s your response to that call?”

Swalwell said, “Well, stop the public executions, take off the masks, put your identification out. No more dragging women by the hair and putting them in unmarked vans. No more roving terrorists targeting people based on their accents, color of their skin, and where they work. Maybe go see a judge before you pound on someone’s door and knock it down. And God forbid, no more public executions in our streets. You stop doing that, we’ll come to the table. But we’re not going to fund that any further.”

Berman said, “The last time you talked to Kate Baldwin here, she was pressing you on if you wanted to abolish ICE and you said you wanted to crush it, you didn’t quite say abolish it. Has that changed over the last week? What’s your feeling on whether ICE should continue as an institution?”

Swalwell said, “It’s got to go.”

He added, “I’m not going to fund another penny for any organization that conducts itself like that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN